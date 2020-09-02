Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are in no mood to calm down. Well, don't get us wrong, as we are talking about their back-to-back music videos here. And well, as if their love-filled songs "Kalla Sohna Nahi", "Khyaal Rakhya Kar", "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" were not enough, the two just dropped the poster of their fourth song together. Well, seems like the couple wants to make their fans happy amid lockdown and so are dropping one melody after another. The upcoming romantic ballad of AsiManshi is titled as "Afsos Karoge" and we bet after looking at their sizzling chemistry on the poster you will be amazed. After 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam,' Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana To Reunite For Another Romantic Song?

In the poster, the couple can be seen close enough to each other. Asim can be seen teaching Himanshi how to play the violin whereas the latter cannot get over Riaz. While Asim looks cool in casuals on the poster, on the other hand, the Himanshi looks hot in a turtleneck top paired with jeans. The melody is sung by Stebin Bin. FYI, "Afsos Karoge" releases on September 3, 2020, at 11 AM. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Sweet Romance Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Below:

Asim and Himanshi are a hit couple online and often trend on then the micro-blogging site. The interesting part about "Afsos Karoge" is that the makers have skipped the teaser and are directly going to launch the song tomorrow. Having said that, looking at the poster of the melody, it seems like a cute musical love story. Stay tuned!

