Angad Bedi Birthday: From Modelling to Inside Edge 2, the Actor’s Career So Far!

Angad Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fans know him as a stellar star from TV series like Inside Edge 2 and 24. Yes, you've guessed it right, we are talking about none other than, Angad Bedi. Son of reputed cricketer, Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad has played cricket under-19 -level for Delhi, but later on, switched onto modelling and then acting. It was in the year 2011 when he made his big-screen debut with F.A.L.T.U. whereas his small screen debut was with Kaya Taran. It does not end there, as he has been part of many popular films like Ungli, Dear Zindagi, Tiger Zinda Hai as well as The Zoya Factor. He also has been a host of Extraaa Innings T20. Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Her Break-Up With Actor Angad Bedi.

Angad garnered a lot of fame by hosting Emotional Atyachar on UTV Bindass and became the talk of the town. Recently, he was lauded by critics and audience alike for portraying the role of Arvind Vashisth in fictional cricketing drama series Inside Edge. Talking about his personal life, Angad is happily married to Bollywood beauty, Neha Dhupia and the two have a baby girl named Mehr. Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr's FIRST Clear Picture Makes It To The Web!

Check Out Inside Edge's Trailer Below:

Not all things joyous, Angad's life also had a bump as the lad tasted controversy when he was put behind the bars. The reason behind the same was that he was caught at a rave party in a Suburban Juhu Hotel. Reportedly, the actor was tested positive for the consumption of cannabis and ecstasy. And, as the actor celebrates his birthday today, all we wish is more films and web-series in his kitty. Stay tuned!