Music Attorney William J. Metzger has announced the creation of his own record label, Affiant Records. Currently based out of Dallas, Texas, Affiant Records is a multi-genre label focusing on talent that brings about a positive change in the world through music and entertainment.

Having worked and taught as a professional guitarist, and later having seen firsthand the opportunities and challanges of today’s industry in his law practice, Metzger decided to embark on a new venture to form a label that focuses solely on the truth, and highlights the unique talents of artists and bands.

“I’m very excited for this new venture,” says Metzger. “Having seen the opportunities and challenges of today’s music industry, my primary focus with Affiant is to ensure the label is operated properly and make certain that our artists are paid what they are rightfully owed. We also seek to highlight bands and artists that display passion for music and who focus on creating true music that impacts lives and generations to come. These are our utmost priorities at Affiant. After all, Affiant is a legal term meaning one who swears to the truth in an affidavit— And we are the Truth in Music!”

For their first release, Affiant Records has signed guitarist Tony Camponovo. Tony is a progressive metal instrumental artist, composer, producer, freelance guitarist, and Yamaha and Line 6 Product Specialist out of Nashville, Tennessee. He has worked and performed for Top-40 pop charts with dozens of bands including famous artists and writers. His style is progressive rock and jazz fusion. His writing, tone, and technique are comparable to guitarists such as John Petrucci from Dream Theater, Tosin Abasi from Animals as Leaders, and Allan Holdsworth.

Tony’s first single, “Numbers” drops on Friday, June 25th and EP is set to be released on Friday, July 9th. For inquiries or to submit a demo, please go to www.Affiantrecords.com, click on the Contact page and submit your request.