21-year-old Armin Alavi , an Iranian who has been working in the field of music for several years, has become one of the most popular pop music figures in Iran these days.

Armin is one of the Iranian influencers who has been able to understand the needs of the audience well and produce works that are appreciated by the general public and are successful in their work.

Armin Alavi (seyed armin alavi lavasani ) was born in Tehran, Iran on October 24, 2000 and is currently performing in Iran.

Although Armin has attractive offers, he says he prefers to work in Iran at the moment.

In addition to singing and composing, Armin Alavi is very interested in acting and modeling.

Armin longs for a world without war and with peace and freedom. That is why he has always been interested in producing music for peace.

Armin Alavi now has a lot of fans in cyberspace, he now has million of followers on his Instagram page (ArminAlav).

In response to the music situation, Armin said: "Well, in today's music, although talent is very important and music is like a soul, and to conquer people's satisfaction, it must be produced from the bottom of the heart, but it requires capital and many talents are destroyed due to poverty and lack of management.

Armin always tries hard to achieve his goals and says that no matter what level he reaches, it does not stop him from working hard and he always tries to get better and satisfy his fans.

Armin Alavi said that he did not succeed overnight and always tried and failed many times, but he was never disappointed and according to himself, he used every failure as a prelude and a step to move towards the situation. And the millions of fans and followers he has are the result of years of failures and victories he has experienced.

Armin Alavi kept working on his talents, learned something new each day and continuously honed his skills to become his best version as a singer, who could easily sway people to his tunes. That’s what he has been doing currently, with his singles that have been rocking various streaming platforms. Apart from singing, Armin also began producing many songs, which further raised his stocks in the industry.