Acclaimed opera and jazz singer Jubilant Sykes was stabbed to death on Monday, December 8, 2025. His son, who allegedly committed the crime, has been taken into police custody. The 71-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Santa Monica, California. The Santa Monica Police Department arrived at the location after a 911 caller reported an assault. ‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Passes Away at 75 After Stroke; Hollywood Mourns the Iconic Shang Tsung Actor (View Post).

Singer Jubilant Sykes Killed at His Santa Monica Home

Grammy-nominated opera and jazz singer Jubilant Sykes was found fatally stabbed at his Santa Monica home after police responded to a 911 call. Santa Monica Police Lt. Erika Aklufi said in a statement, "Officers arrived and contacted the reporting party, who directed them into the home where they located an adult male with significant injuries. The suspect, the victim's son, Micah Skyes, 31, was found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident."

What Happened?

Around 9:19 pm, Jubilant Sykes' wife called 911 and reported that she was witnessing an assault with their son, Micah Skye,s at the scene. When officers arrived, the person who made the call took them inside, where the singer was found with "critical injuries consistent with a stabbing". He was pronounced dead.

Micah Sykes will be booked on suspicion of homicide, and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to determine whether formal charges will be filed. Lee Soon Jae, South Korea’s Prolific Film, TV and Theatre Actor, Dies at 91; Funeral Details Inside.

About Jubilant Sykes

Jubilant Sykes was one of the most celebrated classical singers. He performed at some of the most prestigious cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Centre, the Apollo Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl. Skyes received a Grammy nomination in 2010 for his performance of Leonard Bernstein's Mass, in which he performed the Celebrant role.

