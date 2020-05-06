Eight Music Video: BTS' Suga and IU Drop Their New Song Together and K-Pop Fans Are Calling It the Best Collaboration Ever! 

IU-Suga Song (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/IU)

Remember when the news of BTS' Suga collaborating with IU first hit the stands, fans of the duo could hardly contain their excitement. Well, the good news is that their new track "Eight" is now out. Both the artists teamed up to compose and write the lyrics to this amazing track and it seems we couldn't have asked for anything better. The song has already become a sensation among their fans and is currently among top Twitter trends. Suga's rap along with IU's vocals make for a perfect combination that makes "Eight" a beautiful number.BTS' Joon Reveals the K-Pop Band is Working On a New Album Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and Fans Can't Wait For It to Drop Soon!

The song lyrics are about love and longing and unsaid goodbyes. The deep meaning of the song seems to have come from both the artists who have written about their experiences. The duo in this song bring a sense of a melancholic feel with the lyrics but the music is upbeat and peppy. IU looks beautiful in the video and also the special effects used in this music video are quite unique.

Check Out the New Song Here:

Fans are loving this track and it already seems to be on the loop mode for many. A user taking to Twitter appreciated IU's talent and wrote, "thank you for working so hard for us and delivering another beautiful song!! iu truly never disappoints." Another user commenting on this collab wrote, "the most gorgeous song, they both always blow me away every single time." Here are some more reactions to this song. Winter Flower Song Lyrics: K-Pop Singer Younha's New Song with BTS' RM Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Eight is a song that can be used for anything and it will be. Movies, kdramas, commercials, background music to vlogs, edits and youtube videos like c'mon now. It's so refreshing and sweet but with such a deep meaning behind it #IUxSUGA #EIGHTOUTNOW pic.twitter.com/Sdgm9XLDjf — Nana⁷ ⟭⟬/ (Prod. & Feat. SUGA)𖧵 (@YOONGIS_H) May 6, 2020

I'am so in love with the song already. It really has touched my heart deeply. This is beyond beautiful it has left me spellbound.❤️ #IUxSugaCollab #EightOutNow pic.twitter.com/pfbFNJS1wB — 𝑹𝒊𝑻𝒂𝒆⁷♡ ⟭⟬ (@_TaestheticRiya) May 6, 2020

It looks like Suga and IU have a huge hit on their hand. Given how fans are listening to this track, it looks like it may even be headed for record-breaking streams. Tell us how you found this new track in comments below.