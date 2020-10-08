One just cannot ignore hottie Ileana D’Cruz’s sexy pictures that she keeps posting on Instagram. Be it fashion diaries for events, photoshoots, posts flaunting her curves in a bikini or stylish prints from her travel diaries, this actress makes one jealous with her posts. Ileana, who is predominantly known for her works in Telugu and Hindi films, often makes netizens go envy with green with her travel posts. This beach bum has shared a perfect a Throwback Thursday post from her Fiji holiday and we bet, it’ll make you plan for your next trip. Ileana D'Cruz Pens a Powerful Post on Body Positivity.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, no one could really go or even plan for a vacay. Due to the lockdown imposed in various countries across the globe and the restrictions in travel bans, one just couldn’t manage to travel. We saw how social media buffs kept posting how they miss travelling to places, and so is the case with Ileana D’Cruz. Even she misses traveling to amazing beach spots and one among them is Fiji. Ileana, who labels herself as ‘island girl for life’ has shared a series of pictures from her Fiji trip. She is seen all happy and relaxed by the beach, matching her outfit with the clear blue sky and the sea, the actress can be seen donning a bikini along with a wrap-around. The neatly done hair, sunglasses and of course her infectious smile adds beauty to the vacay pic. Ileana D'Cruz is Missing Her Deep Sea Diving Days Amid Lockdown.

Beach Bum Ileana D’Cruz

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the Hindi film Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan that is all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

