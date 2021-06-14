Bollywood actor and Gorakhpur BJP MP, Ravi Kishan, has written letters to union ministers and the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, demanding a ban on vulgar content in Bhojpuri films and songs. He has demanded a strict law to ensure that such content in films and songs be discontinued. In his letters, Ravi Kishan has pointed out that the Bhojpuri-speaking population in the country is around 25 crores. Secrets Of Love: Ravi Kishan to Essay the Role of Osho Rajneesh in Spiritual Guru’s Biopic.

"These people deserve a better deal and vulgarity that is being dished out by Bhojpuri cinema and in its songs, must be stopped," he said. He said that the Bhojpuri films and songs already released, must also be brought under the purview of the proposed law. Ravi Kishan has been associated with Bhojpuri cinema for almost three decades now and has played a crucial role in popularizing this regional cinema.

"I feel time has come for us to cut out vulgarity and ensure that Bhojpuri cinema is recognized for its quality and content. Today Bhojpuri cinema has become synonymous with vulgarity," he said. He pointed out that the vulgarity in Bhojpuri films and songs was having an adverse impact on the minds of the young generations. Ravi Kishan has also initiated a private member bill to include Bhojpuri language in the eighth schedule.

