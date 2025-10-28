Mumbai, October 28: Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate 10 years of his beloved romantic drama “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” Marking the milestone, he reflected on the film’s emotional depth, calling it the most personal project he has ever made. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the 2016 film marked Johar's return to direction after ‘Student of the Year’ (2012).

In his heartfelt caption, Karan Johar reflected on the emotional connection he still shares with “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” nearly a decade after its release. He expressed how the memories of working on the film still feel fresh, calling it “the most personal film” he has ever made. The filmmaker fondly recalled the joy of being on set with an exceptional team — both cast and crew — and how the experience left a lasting mark on his heart. He also thanked fans for continuing to shower love on the film over the years, allowing it to grow and remain relevant even today. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Clocks 27 Years: Karan Johar Shares Candid Memories of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji From Film Set, Says ‘Thank You to Everyone for the Love You Continue To Give This Film’ (View Pics).

Karan Johar Celebrates 10 Years of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Sharing a series of photos, Karan Johar wrote, “One year short of a decade and it honestly feels like yesterday when I was on set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made…I was thrilled to be doing what I do, with people who were just exceptional as artists - from the cast to the crew. My dil will never forget this!! Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow…for breathing life and love into it till now!! #AeDilHaiMushkil.” ‘I Am Fragile Today’, Admits Karan Johar As He Receives National Award for Rocky Aur ‘Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

The candid behind-the-scenes moments feature Karan Johar with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as he explains scenes to them during the shoot. “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” written, directed, and produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, explored themes of unrequited love, friendship, heartbreak, and emotional intimacy through the intersecting lives of Ayan, Alizeh, and Saba. The romantic drama was released on 28 October 2016.

