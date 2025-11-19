A special film screening of 120 Bahadur was held in Delhi for the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, on the eve of the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La. The event was attended by brigadiers, major generals, army officers, and their families, and was hosted by the makers of 120 Bahadur. The evening honoured the valour of the bravehearts and saw General Dwivedi share a deeply heartfelt reflection on how the film resonated with him. ‘120 Bahadur’: Farhan Akhtar Shares Heart-Wrenching Lullaby From His Upcoming War Saga; Film Honoured with Special ‘My Stamp’ by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

“Sharing his thoughts after the screening, General Dwivedi said:

Upendra Dwivedi Says Film Captures True Sacrifice of Soldiers and Families

**“This movie is something which talks about jitne alankar hote hain aapke, jitne bhi roop hote hain, jitney bhi raga hote hain sab ka yeh mishran hain, it’s got everything. It’s got emotion, it’s got valour, it has got team spirit. It also talks about respect to the enemy because we always try to help you.

Because we always fight dharmayudh. So we always give respect. And this time it’s been shown that the Chinese also give respect to that hero!

This movie that is there will kind of make people sit up and think accha aise bhi hotay, voh samajhte nahi hain fauji kaise ladte hain! Aur jab isko dekhoge samjhoge aap jab samjhoge kyunki aaj ko date pe about 1400 people we lose every year! Means 1400 widows aur veer mataye, we have! So you just see that what the kind of emotions that goes through in their mind.

And the role is very less, but one sentence which I told him also which is the master stroke — voh ek sentence ki aap jitni kurbaani dete hain, usse zyada kurbaani aapki pariwar deti hain, aapki family deti hain — that is what something you have to understand.

So I will just say once again thank you Sunitha ji, Farhan ji, Razneesh ji. This crew has really gone on ground and they have seen jo actually –24 degrees ki jo feeling hoti hai jo aapne, humne, sabne feel ki hain apne 15-17-18000 feet pe, jaha jaha aap log gaye hain voh feeling inhone khud feel ki hain. Isiliye movie me saara realism hain!

And we should walk everywhere. My request to all of you that please make sure that this information, this appraisal, this appreciation must go everywhere. Therefore, may I now request you to again give a standing ovation to the complete team.”

120 Bahadur brings to life the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining and heroic stands in Indian military history. With nationwide paid previews beginning today and strong audience response building, momentum around the film continues to rise. At its core lies one unwavering pledge: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.” ‘120 Bahadur’: Farhan Akhtar Announces Special Paid Previews on November 18 To Mark 63rd Anniversary of Battle of Rezang La.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is set to release in cinemas on 21st November 2025.