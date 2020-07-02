It's a flashback Thursday for Amitabh Bachchan, what with "Sarkar" turning 15. The film was released on June 2, 2005. Taking to social media, Big B shared a poster of the film, where he is seen exuding that iconic intense look that has become a trademark of the film. "15 years of 'Sarkar'," he captioned the post. 20 Years of Refugee: JP Dutta Opens Up About the Bond He Shares with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the crime drama also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles, with Katrina Kaif essaying an impressive cameo. 9 Years of Delhi Belly: Vir Das Reminisces His Film with Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur, Shares ‘Bhaag DK Bose’ Song

The success of the film spawned sequels. Varma went on to make "Sarkar Raj" in 2008 and "Sarkar 3" in 2017. Speaking of Big B's upcoming projects, he will be seen in Rumi Jaffery's "Chehre", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" and Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund".

