19 Years of Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai: Tusshar Kapoor Reminisces His Bollywood Debut with Kareena Kapoor, Thanks Fans for Love and Support

Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was 19 years ago that actor Tusshar Kapoor made his debut in Hindi films with "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai". He has thanked all for staying with him through thick and thin. Tusshar, son of veteran actor Jeetendra, took to Instagram on Monday, where he shared the poster of the film. He wrote: "19 yrs since the day that changed everything for so many people!

To all of you, all I can say is thank you for staying with me through thick and thin! Even more gratitude for the entire team associated with this film! #19yrsofMujheKucchKehnaHai@satishkaushik2178 @bhagnani_vashu @kareenakapoorkhan @anumalikmusic@sameeranjaanofficial @daliptahil@rinkston @shabskofficial @johnylal."

Tusshar Kapoor Reminisces His Bollywood Debut

Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Kapoor. It was an official remake of the 1998 Telugu film "Tholi Prema". On the acting front, Tusshar was last seen on screen in 2017, in Rohit Shetty's hit comedy franchise "Golmaal Again".