Deepika Padukone has been quite vocal about the mental health aspect. She has been working on the front of mental health awareness and also the taboos regarding the subject. She herself has battled depression and since then sharing pearls of wisdom on coping up. Now, she recently collaborated with some experts on the topic to talk about suicide prevention. She shared the video chat on the same on her Instagram account. Deepika Padukone’s Lesson on Depression Is Real, Relevant and There Is No ‘Snapping Out’ of It (View Tweet).

In the caption, the Piku actress wrote, "#SuicidePrevention While I embarked on this journey more than 5 years ago, recent tragic events have made us all realise that now more than ever, we need to prioritise mental health and intensify our focus on #SuicidePrevention. Thank you @shyambhat72 and Dr. Soumitra Pathare for talking to me and addressing some unanswered questions on Suicide & Why People Do What They Do. Check out the video below.

Deepika Paduokone's Post:

In a past few days, the subject of mental health has been widely discussed on social media. This talk gained momentum after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment. He was reportedly battling depression. Since then, it has once again come into light the importance of mental health well-being. This move by Deepika to make fans aware about suicide prevention is certainly commendable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).