On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Vishnu Vardhan Induri-the producer of Ranveer Singh's '83' and Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' announced the first film on the life story of freedom fighter Veerangana Durgawati Devi under his new franchise of patriotic films title 'Azad Hind'. Vishnu shared the news on his Instagram handle through an official statement that read, "Celebrating 75' Year of Indian Independence, Producer of "83" and "Thalaivi" Vishnu Vardhan Induri announces a Feature Film Franchise titled "Azad Hind" as a tribute to the Unsung Heroes of Indian Independence Fight."

"First film from the Azad Bind franchise will bring to life the untold story of Veerangana Durgawati Devi popularly called as Durge Bhabhi. She fought British Raj and inspired the legendary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Durgawati was also referred to as 'The Agni of India' by British Secret Service Bureau MI 5," the statement concluded. As per the statement, the highly promising movie franchise will depict the stories of India's unsung heroes, who sacrificed their lives in the freedom fight.

