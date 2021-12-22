Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83 has been declared tax-free in the national capital. Shibashish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment, thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for declaring the film tax-free in the region. 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and Co Serve a Crowd-Pleasing, Winning Tribute to the 1983 World Cup Heroes (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sarkar tweeted: "Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. @msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement about the Kabir Khan directorial. 83: Ranveer Singh Talks About His Character Development in Kabir Khan’s Film, Says ‘Bowling Like Kapil Dev Was the Most Difficult Aspect’.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

'83' DECLARED TAX FREE IN DELHI #83TheFilm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

Adarsh wrote: "83 DECLARED TAX FREE IN DELHI #83TheFilm". 83, which is produced by Reliance Entertainment, highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).