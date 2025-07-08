Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and a popular social media influencer, has officially said "I do" for the second time to her long-time partner Shane Gregoire. The couple held a beautiful Christian wedding ceremony in New York, just eight months after their Hindu wedding in Mumbai. Aaliyah took to Instagram on Monday to share dreamy pictures from their American wedding and captioned the post, “We got married again.” The photos show the couple sharing kisses, posing in a garden, and looking completely in love. Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Beautiful Honeymoon Snaps With Husband Shane Gregoire From Their Maldives Getaway (View Pics)

Aaliyah Kashyap’s Mother-in-Law’s Vintage Wedding Dress

What made the ceremony even more heartwarming was Aaliyah’s choice of outfit. She wore her mother-in-law’s 30-year-old wedding gown. “For our American wedding, I wore my beautiful mother-in-law’s wedding dress from 30 years ago (swipe to see!) and it was so so special! Timeless and classic.” She looked stunning in the vintage off-shoulder white gown, paired with lace gloves and a delicate veil. Husband Shane complemented her perfectly in a black tuxedo and bow tie. Anurag Kashyap Reveals How Vijay Sethupathi Helped Fund His Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s Wedding, Shares the Story Behind His ‘Maharaja’ Casting.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s Mumbai Wedding

The couple tied the knot on December 11 in Mumbai, enclosed by family and close friends. Aaliyah wore a pastel pink lehenga while Shane chose a cream sherwani. The emotional highlight of the ceremony was Aaliyah’s father, Anurag Kashyap, who was seen getting teary-eyed several times during the rituals. Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Ties the Knot With Shane Gregoire in an Elegant Traditional Ceremony; See Stunning Wedding Photos.

From Dating App To Dream Wedding

The love story of Aaliyah and Shane started on a dating app and fell in love. The couple got engaged in 2023 in Mumbai after Shane proposed to her in Bali. Aaliyah, known for promoting brands and sharing lifestyle content on Instagram and YouTube, has often spoken about their bond and journey.

