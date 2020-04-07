Aamir Khan Extends His Support to PM Cares and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Will Also Help Daily Wage Earners Working on Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

After Akshay Kumar pledged Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Shah Rukh Khan decided to extend his support to five different entities, Aamir Khan has now come forward with his own set of donations. While the Khan trio of Bollywood was earlier trolled for pledging no monetary help in the country's fight against coronavirus, the actors later announced their help in ways they thought would help the nation best. Following in the footsteps of his contemporaries, the Dangal actor has extended his support to three different relief funds. Shah Rukh Khan Announces a Series of Initiatives for COVID-19 Relief - From Donations to PM-Cares to Food Drives for the Needy.

As per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aamir will lend his monetary help to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Relief Fund followed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief fund and finally, he'll also help the daily wage earners working on his next project, Laal Singh Chaddha. With his big announcement, the actor has joined the coveted list of other actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others who had announced their generous donations previously.

Check Out the Announcement

Besides Bollywood, the actors from the South cinema have also announced their monetary help to their state government's relief fund. Actors like Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh and Nithiin had earlier pledged to donate a certain amount to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund.