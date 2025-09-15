A lot of speculations were doing rounds that Aamir Khan had criticised Rajinikanth’s latest release Coolie, which Mr Perfectionist is also a part of. Fact Check: Did Aamir Khan Call His ‘Coolie’ Cameo a ‘Big Mistake’? No, the Viral Interview Is Fake!.

On Saturday, Aamir’s team rubbished any such reports, saying that the actor has the highest regard for Thalaiva.

Aamir Khan’s Team Issues Statement on Fake Interview About 'Coolie', Praises Film’s Success

In a statement, Aamir's spokesperson said: “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself."

A newspaper clipping surfaced on social media in which Aamir allegedly said that he regrets signing Coolie and doesn't know what his character was ‘meant to do’ in the film.

Now, Aamir Khan Productions has cleared the air further in an Instagram post that read: "On behalf of Mr Aamir Khan, team AKP would like to categorically state that Mr. Khan has given no interview regarding the film Coolie. There seems to be a fake interview doing the rounds of social media, where Mr. Khan is supposed to have criticised the film Coolie. This is fake interview."

The post added that Aamir has great respect and regard for all the work that he does, and does not speak lightly about his work.

They further revealed that Mr Perfectionist has not even watched Coolie till now.

"Mr. Lokesh was very keen to be present when Mr. Khan would watch the film, and as a result, for one reason or the other, it's not happened as yet," they added. Aamir Khan Puts On Weight for His Upcoming Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic With Rajkumar Hirani? Netizens React to Viral Reddit Post.

"Coolie's remarkable success speaks volumes about the vision and hard work of everyone involved. Please be aware that this interview and any such news is false," the post concluded.

