As Assam witnesses one of the deadliest floods in its history, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, recently extended help towards the CM Relief Fund for Assam. Currently, over 21 lakh people continue to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge. Taking to his social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma shared a gratitude note dedicated to Aamir. Assam Floods Latest Updates: Death Toll Rises to 24, Over 7 Lakh Affected; Centre Sanctions Rs 180 Crore For Assam Railway Repair.

He wrote, "Eminent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity". Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Offers Prayers at Sivadol Temple (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 27, 2022

In the wake of ravaging surges, several Indian philanthropists are coming ahead to lend help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no option but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie's Khulahat Forest.

