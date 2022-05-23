Guwahati, April 23: The situation in Assam worsened as six more people died in the deluge in Assam taking the toll to 24 while floodwaters entered new areas pushing the number of affected districts to 31. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued its relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Assam with the help of airlift rescue teams (choppers) and provided relief materials to the people.

More than 7,19,540 people have been impacted in 3,246 villages in 32 districts such as Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Udalguri, ASDMA said on Monday. Assam Floods: '24 People Died Due to Floods and Landslides, Over 7 Lakh Affected in 22 Districts', Says SDMA.

Here Are Latest Updates From Flood-Hit Assam:

An ASDMA release, a total of 26,489 stranded people have been evacuated with the help of disaster response forces and volunteers. In all, 624 relief camps and 729 relief distribution centres have been opened in all the affected areas. A total of 1,32,717 people are staying in the relief camps.

Assam Government has allotted additional Rs 2 crores each to Cachar and Dima Hasao districts for releasing relief to the affected people. Hojai district has released an additional budget of Rs 3 crore for providing gratuitous relief to flood-affected people.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials from Dima-Hasao said the road connectivity from Jatinga to Retzawl village was temporarily restored.

The Indian Air Force has deployed its An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, and a Chinook helicopter for the rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Assam.

Check Tweet by IAF:

#FloodReliefInAssam Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/tG9qbNVkQf — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2022

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the restoration of the railway network devastated by floods and landslides in Assam's Dima Hasao district, ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall of light to moderate intensity across Assam. However, the overall rainfall intensity across the region is expected to decrease even further on Tuesday, said IMD.

