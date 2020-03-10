Aamir Khan Wishes A Happy Holi To All His Fans With Pictures Of Kiran Rao And Azad Playing With Colours

Aamir Khan plays Holi with Kiran Rao and Azad (Photo Credit: Twitter)

It's Holi today. Everyone is busy frolicking and putting colours on willing and unwilling people because bura na maano holi hai. There must be many who are held up in their housed to avoid all of this. But not Aamir Khan and his family. The actor shared pictures of Kiran Rao and his youngest Azad playing Holi. These are such beautiful pictures. Azad's smile is so beautiful and we super love it. Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar after the Latter Changes Bachchan Pandey's Release Date to Avoid Clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha after a break of a year. His last release Thugs Of Hindostan was a complete disaster. It was supposed to clash with Bachchan Pandey this Christmas but the makers of Akshay Kumar's film graciously decided to postpone the release to next year for Aamir's film. Well, it indeed is happy Holi for Aamir.

About averting the clash, Aamir had tweeted, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love. a"