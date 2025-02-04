Aamir Khan is pulling out all the stops to promote his son Junaid Khan’s big-screen debut in Loveyapa, making his presence felt at the film’s events despite not being directly involved in its production. Directed by his favourite filmmaker, Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today. While Aamir’s influence on the project has been evident off-screen, it now appears he will also make an on-screen impact. According to the director, the Bollywood superstar is set to make a cameo in the romantic comedy, which also stars Khushi Kapoor. Aamir Khan Hosts ‘Loveyapa’ Screening! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray Join To Support Junaid Khan (See Pics & Watch Videos).

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan confirmed Aamir Khan’s appearance, stating, "He does. He’s there for two shots. When you watch the film, you’ll definitely see him." This raises curiosity: what exactly does the director mean by "you’ll definitely see him"?

Will Aamir’s cameo be a background shot with no dialogue, or will he share the screen with his son? Based on the limited details available, it seems his appearance may be subtle rather than a showy guest role. Loveyapa is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7, 2025.

Watch the Trailer of 'Loveyapa':

Aamir Khan’s Past Cameos

Though highly selective about his appearances, Aamir Khan has made several notable cameos over the years. Some of the films featuring his brief yet memorable roles include Pehla Nasha (which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the same scene), Damini, Luck by Chance, Delhi Belly, Bombay Talkies, Koi Jaane Na, and Salaam Venky. ‘Loveyapa’ First Review Out! Karan Johar Calls Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film ‘Hugely Entertaining’, Praises Director Advait Chandan for a ‘Solid Story’.

Additionally, Aamir is set to make a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, marking his Tamil debut in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s highly anticipated project. As a leading man, Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish film Campeones, directed by RS Prasanna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).