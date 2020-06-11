Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Cuddly Pics With Her ‘Buddy for the Day’ and It’s Cute!

Ira Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan enjoys quite a huge fanbase online. She loves to post photos and videos from her daily life on social media and does not shy away from being real on the web. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of cute pictures with her furry friend and fans were in aww. In the pics, we see Ira kissing, cuddling, pampering and making faces along with her 'buddy for the day'. All in all, the pictures are cute and if you happen to be cat lover then it's a treat for you sure. Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares A Sizzling Hot New Photograph On Instagram.

She captioned the selfie as, "My buddy for the day... #catlady #kubla #cat #grumpycat #mykindoflove." A stroll through her Instagram account and it's a compilation of all the best moments of her life with the one she cares for. Also, Ira is an animal lover and often teases fans with pics of herself with dogs and cats. And why not? Amid this grim times even they need love and care from us. Not to miss, Ira's grumpy expression in one of the pic. Ira Khan Dons a Self-Draped Saree on the Auspicious Occasion of Eid (View Pic).

Check Out Photos Of Ira And The Cat Below:

For the unversed, Ira is currently in home quarantining with dad Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. She loves to direct and is not keen on making it big in the industry by becoming an actress. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir's daughter has directed her first play, an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. It starred Hazel Keech. Stay tuned!