Ira Khan Dons a Self-Draped Saree on the Auspicious Occasion of Eid (View Pic)

Ira Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan successfully draped a saree on herself on the occasion of Eid. Ira took to Instagram, where she shared her look. In the image, she is seen in a beautiful red saree paired with a black blouse. To complete her look, Ira chose jhumkas and left her hair open. Ira Khan Mourns the Death of Father Aamir Khan’s Longtime Assistant Amos.

"Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-saree to you!" she captioned the image. This is not the first time Ira was seen wearing a saree. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares A Sizzling Hot New Photograph On Instagram.

Check Out Ira Khan's Instagram Post

She wore a stunning yellow cotton number paired with a fiery red blouse for the virtual premiere of the digital film, "Mrs Serial Killer", which marked the debut of Aamir's niece Zayn Marie.