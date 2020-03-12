Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Leave For Laal Singh Chadha Shoot (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is right now basking in the successful stint of her Instagram debut. The actress' presence on the social media account was high in demand. Now that the fashionista is here, she is making headlines with every post of hers. Amid this, she is also shuffling between her shoots. The recent that she was spotted was with none other than Aamir Khan! The duo was clicked at airport probably leaving for the Laal Singh Chadha shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Holi Beauty Regimen With a 'Starry' Mask in Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pic).

The actress is seen in a traditional pastel attire. She matched a beige kurta with a striped white-orange ankle length palazzo and a plain pastel dupatta. She sported a no make-up look with her shades on. Speak of low key summer fashion and there the fine example of it is!

On the other hand, Aamir looked quite unrecognizable. He was seen in a black tee paired with a brownish pink trousers paired with maroon sneakers, blue cap. He has short light coloured hair and his specs on! What's with this look? We will soon know! Check out the pictures below.

Kareena Meets Aamir

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bebo Greets Papz

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Aamir and Kareena have earlier worked in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash. This will be for the third time that they will collaborate for a much-talked-about film. For the unversed, the film is the official remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Well, this talented duo will sure make up to the reputation of the original film! What do you think?