Aamir Khan’s Spotboy Amos Dies of Heart Attack, Actor Confirms the News

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

2020 is turning out to be the saddest year for one and all. As if the coronavirus hit was not enough, the back-to-back death news in the entertainment industry is leaving industry people in a state of shock. After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, we now hear that Bollywood's perfectionist, Aamir Khan personal spotboy Amos breathed his last on Tuesday (May 12) morning. Reportedly, he passed away due to a heart attack. The deceased was said to be Aamir's assistant and was working with him for over two decades since the late 1990s. The tragic news was confirmed by the actor to entertainment portal FilmiBeat. Did Aamir Khan Distribute Money in Wheat Flour Packets for Underprivileged?

Karim Hajee who happens to be Khan's close friend and also was part of his cricket-based movie Laagan shared the demise news and expressed how he is heart-broken. "A man of all seasons.. we all know the star Aamir Khan.. his shadow his Man Friday, someone who was always smiling and a (had) heart of gold had a massive heart attack. I am heart broken...he was special,'' his message on social media read. Aamir Khan Donates to COVID-19 Relief Funds Without Making Announcement, Fans Trend 'Aamir Always Contributes'.

Not just this, Amos in past has also worked with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji. This piece of news is surely shocking as one by one numerous from the showbiz are losing their lives to some or the other scary disease. All we can say is, may Amos soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!