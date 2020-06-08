Aayush Sharma's Mulshi Pattern Remake Gets a New Title in Guns of North?

Salman Khan's next with Aayush Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aayush Sharma is currently sweating it hard in the gym, bulking up for his next release, a remake of Mulshi Pattern. This original Marathi movie had released in 2018 and it was a huge blockbuster then. Its success had apparently prompted the Bollywood makers to plan its sequel and Loveyatri director Abhiraj Minawala has been roped in to helm the remake. The movie was earlier titled 'Dhak' but if a recent report in Times of India is to go by, the makers have changed its title to 'Guns of North'. Aayush Sharma Asks Fans 'Bald or Badass' As He Shaves His Head Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Yes, the title sounds very familiar to 1961 Hollywood release The Guns of Navarone which was a war drama based on a group of elite Greek soldiers. Though the original movie was set in Maharashtra, the remake will be shot in Punjab and Sharma will play a much dreaded Jat gangster. The remake is mounted on a big scale and the makers had invested two long years to justify the original script. The shooting of this was expected to start in April 2020 but got delayed after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Is Salman Khan’s Movie with Aayush Sharma a Remake of the Marathi Film Mulshi Pattern? Read Details.

Salman Khan will reportedly have an extended cameo in the remake, though his character details are still unknown. It's a high-octane action movie which will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya. Aayush is also looking forward to his second release, Kwatha that stars Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.