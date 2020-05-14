Abhishek Bachchan Reminds Sujoy Ghosh Of Bob Biswas After Director Calls Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo The Best Film Of The Year

Abhishek Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In case you have not heard, Shoojit Sircar's film, Gulabo Sitabo, will skip the theatrical release and head straight to Amazon Prime Video. The rumour about the same had been floating for a week now, but it was all confirmed by the makers through social media today. Gulabo Sitabo, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, will start streaming on June 12. The film is already garnering praises as director Sujoy Ghosh tweeted that it's the best of the year. Err...the filmmaker forgot one tiny detail - Junior Bachchan.

Sujoy and Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek are working together in a film titled Bob Biswas. Well, if Sujoy thinks Gulabo Sitabo is the best film of the year, then what about Bob Biswas? Abhishek had similar concerns as he tweeted back to Sujoy: "Not instilling much confidence in your hero."

Guys, Abhishek is obviously joking. So let us remember to not make a big deal out of this.

Check Out Abhishek and Sujoy's Conversation Here:

Not instilling much confidence in your hero!!! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

Sujoy Replied:

Sahi jawaab. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

Sujoy's Bob Biswas is a spin-off of his film, Kahaani, which featured Vidya Balan in the lead role. The movie will tell us the story of the eccentric contract killer. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh, Amar Upadhyay and Tina Desai. The movie is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The production of the film has hit the pause button amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of the virus is why Gulabo Sitabo makers decided to release to digitally instead of waiting for the theatres to resume function. Movies like Khaali Peeli, Gunjan Saxena are also rumoured to be releasing online.