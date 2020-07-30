Abhishek Bachchan yesterday posted a very cryptic tweet that said C-16. Many assumed and are confident that it's a hint towards the third season of Breathe. While the first had R Madhavan in it, the second had AB in a crucial role as a father. So it definitely made everyone anxious. But you know there will always be someone to spoil the fun and here too, AB found one. While the troll tried to crack a joke at his expense, Abhishek shut her down with a rebuttal that's polite, humble and shows he is a forgiving person. In fact, in these times of incessant trolling and social media judgments, his reply is the best thing we read in the last couple of days. Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Have Been Discharged From the Hospital After Testing Negative for COVID-19

So this troll went back to the assumption that Abhishek Bachchan hardly has any work and thus, is dependent on his father for survival. The actor gave her a befitting reply without being cocky or disrespectful.

Strike 1

Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? — Parul Kaushik (@ParulGang) July 29, 2020

Nullified!

फ़िलहाल तो लेट के खा रहे हैं दोनो एक साथ अस्पताल में। 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

Strike 2

Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha... 👍👍 — Parul Kaushik (@ParulGang) July 29, 2020

Destroyed!

I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

Just to jog your memory 'Ma'am', Abhishek did reveal what he does when he is not working in movies and web shows. He had tweeted back in 2018, "I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them." That too was to shut down another troll who felt really entitled to ask Abhishek how he manages to go on vacations without work. Bachchan Jr owns Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and co-bought Chennaiyin FC in regards to the Indian Super League Football. Next time you comment, please do some homework, Ma'am!

