It is Abhishek Bachchan’s 45th birthday today and his fans across the country have showered him with tons of love, thoughtful posts across social media platforms. Daddy dearest, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has also shared a heartfelt picture post for his son on Instagram this special day. The caption of the post read, “I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand ..” But the sweetest birthday post for Abhishek is from his niece Navya Naveli Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Refugee, Guru, Happy New Year – 8 Popular Dialogues From His Movies As He Turns 45!

The gorgeous Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a lovely birthday post for her handsome hunk. She shared a throwback picture that read, “Happy birthday bestfriend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!” Take a look at the post below: Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: A Thorough Gentleman, His Fashion Appearances Exude the Same Emotions (View Pics).

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ludo that had released on Netflix. The Anurag Basu directorial had turned out to be a huge hit. His upcoming projects include Bob Biswas and The Big Bull. We wish Abhishek a very happy birthday!

