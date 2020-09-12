Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away on September 12. As per reports in the media, the singer was ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was also hospitalised for the same and passed away due to kidney failure. He was 35 at the time if his death. Aditya is survived by mother Anuradha and sister Kavita Paudwal who is also a singer. Aditya Paudwal, Son Of Playback Singer Anuradha Paudwal, Dies Of Kidney Failure.

Well, Aditya was a well-known music arranger and producer in the industry. While he was more into devotional music, he has had his stints in B-Town as well. In fact, he was the man behind the "Saheb Tu" song in the Nawazudding Siddique starrer Thackeray. He has also arranged music for Jackky Bhagnani's first devotional track "Krishna Mahamantra" that the actor had released with his music label JJust Music in February 2020.

Aditya was introduced to the world of music at the age of 3 when he satrted accompanying his father, late music composer Arun Paudwal to his recording sessions with Lakshmikant and Pyarelal. He started training formally at the age of 6. He also had a diploma in music composition from New York university and has also collaborated with composers like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, AR Rahman, Anu Malik, Ranjit Barot, Sandesh Shandilya and Nadeem-Shravan.

Aditya Paudwal also holds the Limca Book Of World Record for being Asia's youngest composer, which he was awarded after he composed music for the 1993 Telugu devotional film Shri Sai Mahima.

Aditya and his mother Anuradha were also involved in a domestic violence case filed by Aditya's wife Ambreen Akhoon in 2013. Her petition alleged 'fraud and non-consummation of marriage and sought its annulment'. However, come 2018, Ambreen decided to withdraw the divorce case as she and Aditya had decided on a settlement and settle the matter amicably.

