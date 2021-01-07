Sushmita Sen’s gorgeous is all set to make her acting debut with Suttabaazi and all are eagerly looking forward it. The curiosity to watch her debut film is sky-high not just because she is the daughter of a former Miss Universe and a successful actress, but Renee is a charm already. She is truly a stunner just like her mommy dearest and we have seen it in the pictures and videos that Sushmita posts on social media. When it comes to a star kid’s debut, we have often seen how the promotional activities takes place, but in Renee’s case, the family wants her to carve a niche for oneself in this world of showbiz. Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Makes her Acting Debut, Starts Shooting for Suttabaazi.

Suttabaazi, which is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10, is a short-film and not a feature film. Renee Sen revealed how she managed to land a part and why she did not opt for a feature film as her debut. About it she was quoted as saying, “I am not sure I have enough merit to shoulder a feature film yet. I got this film on my own worth; I auditioned and landed the part. I don't want to take my privilege for granted,” reports Mid-Day. Suttabaazi Trailer: Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Makes Her Acting Debut in a Film That's About Every Indian Family Ever! (Watch Video).

Renee Sen also emphasised on how she wants to do everything on her own just like her mom Sushmita Sen did when she was a teenager. She stated, “When she started off as an 18-year-old, she did everything on her own. She doesn’t want me to have it easy so that I value everything more. I appreciate that things aren't handed to me on a silver platter. I am privileged enough being her daughter; that would’ve made me absolutely handicapped.” So ahead of the release of Renee’s debut film, let’s take a look at some of pictures and videos that prove she is a stunner just like her mother.

Ain’t Renee Sen a gorgeous kid? We just cannot wait to watch her performance! Suttabaazi is helmed by Kabeer Khurana, marking his directorial debut.

