A Bollywood AI spin has been given to one of the most popular shows Game Of Thrones, where Hindi film actors have been given the iconic roles of characters Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark. The three siblings Cersei, Jaime Lannister and Tyrion Lannister too have got a sprinkle of Bollywood magic too. With the help of artificial intelligence, Emilia Clarke has been replaced by former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role of Daenerys Targaryen. Aditya Roy Kapur is seen as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister. Ranveer Singh replaces Kit Harington for Jon Snow. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Fine Actor But Can He Match Shah Rukh Khan’s Evil Swag? Fans Confused After Watching Teaser for Farhan Akhtar’s Next!.

Actress Alia Bhatt suits perfectly as Arya Stark, originally played by Maisie Williams. Kiara Advani plays Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark in the AI version of the video. Then There is Tabu stepping into the shoes for Lena Headey's cunning Cersei Lannister. For Tyrion Lannistor, originally played by Peter Dinklage, is Kay Kay Menon. Game of Thrones is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is A Game of Thrones. The show was shot in the United Kingdom, Canada, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, and Spain. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Family Entertainer Collects Rs 113.68 Crore in India!.

It premiered in the US in 2011, and concluded in May 2019, with 73 episodes broadcast over eight seasons. Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, Game of Thrones follows several story arcs throughout the course of the show. The first major arc concerns the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros through a web of political conflicts among the noble families either vying to claim the throne or fighting for independence from whoever sits on it. The second focuses on the last descendant of the realm's deposed ruling dynasty, who has been exiled to Essos and is plotting to return and reclaim the throne.

Check Out The Video Here:

The third follows the Night's Watch, a military order defending the realm against threats from beyond Westeros's northern border. The series received 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most by a drama series, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. It got five nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. A prequel series, House of the Dragon, premiered in 2022.

