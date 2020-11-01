Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on November 1, 1973 and the world was bestowed with a star in every sense. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career took flying off when she was crowned Miss World in 1994, post which she started getting offers to act. She started off with Mani Ratnam’s and after succeeding in the South Industry, the lady decided to grace Bollywood with her classy presence. Ash, as she is lovingly called as by her fans and admirers, has been a part of cult films like Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Jodha Akbar to name a few. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: Etching an Eloquent Ethnic Elegance, Perpetually and Stunningly!.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has in the past, been known to have always maintained her composure in the media, even when it was a controversial topic. The lady is known to have never given an scathing reply or statement demeaning anybody, but has also always put forth her point of view with absolute clarity and grace. And on the eve of her turning a year older, here are some of Ash’s statements in the media that prove the lady is class apart from her other Bollywood counterparts. Noti Binodini: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer To Go On Floors After March 2021?.

Check Them Out Below:

Morals Always First:

When Devdas Got A Place At Cannes:

Ash Knows Her Self-Worth and So Should We:

A Strong Sense of Her Reel Characters As Well:

Keeping It Subtle and Classy Always:

With All That Beauty, Ash Is As Grounded As Any of Us:

If You Think Ash Was Not Trolled For Something As Natural as Wight Gain, You Are Wrong:

Smile, It'll Make Your Haters Crazy:

Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the duo have a daughter named Aaradhya. The actress, who had returned to acting with Jazbaa and went on to do films like Fanney Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from her career as an actor, Aishwarya also endorses quite a few brands. She also serves as a brand ambassador for several charity organisations and campaigns. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS). In 2003, she was also honoured with a position on the jury at Cannes Film Festival, a first for an Indian actress. Happy Birthday ASH!

