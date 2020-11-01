It is quite rightly, for varied plausible reasons that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hailed as the Most Beautiful Woman in the world! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strides with that signature nonchalance, an unmistakable smoulder, dabbling it all with an enviable elan. She was crowned as the Miss World 1994, the 44th edition of the Miss World. She was at the time a 21-year-old architecture student. Aishwarya's intangible tryst with ethnic ensembles sees her taming the virtues of resplendence and timeless elegance even now. Justifying traditional and contemporary with equal fervour, she has flaunted her love for the six-yard drape, shararas, lehengas even at the Cannes International Film Festival right from the debut. Infusing life into them with her uninhibited beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delights in her much-preferred style vibe for most times.

While Aishwarya's fashion offerings have only evolved with years with varied stylists' sensibilities, she keeps the fashion pundits engaged with her safe but often sartorial choices. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Nostalgia: Dazzling Red Carpet Moments From Her Couture Potpourri French Riviera Arsenal!

For the Armaan Jain Anissa Malhotra wedding, Aishwarya flaunted a Falguni and Shane Peacock Anarkali with diamond jewellery, wavy hair and signature red lipstick.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Ambani pre-wedding festivities last year, she wore a red suit by Sabyasachi with signature red lipstick, sleek hair and golden glittery pumps.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya had a family dinner wearing a peach kurta set from Sukriti & Aakriti. Sleek hair, nude lips and embellished juttis completed her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya attended the Raag Shayari event wearing a Sukriti and Aakriti kurta and palazzo. Bold red lips, sleek hair and juttis completed her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Ambani-Piramal wedding, Aishwarya draped a red Sabyasachi Benarasi sari with a heavy necklace and gajra adorned hairdo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone wedding reception, it was a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a diamond necklace and studs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur saw Aishwarya stun in a Sukriti and Aakriti blush pink intricately embellished and embroidered sharara replete with a dupatta. A pair of juttis, subtle makeup and statement earrings upped the look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Ritu Kumar Muse in a Pink Benarasi Saree in These Throwback Pictures From Her Miss World Tour!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While her timeless beauty, grace, and poise are delightful, the doting and hands-on mother to Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya seems to have mastered the art of dabbling it all with an enviable élann her tryst with fashion on the red carpet and off-duty are outlined by a signature nonchalance and élan. Apart from those gorgeous, opulent gowns, her ethnic fashion moments are always chic and accompanied by bold red lips, delicately lined eyes and sleek centre-parted hair. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).