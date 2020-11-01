As the dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Anushka Sharma extended greetings to her. The Former Miss World's 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: 8 Quotes of the Original Queen Bee of Bollywood that Put Her Panache on Display

"Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for DEVDAS seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," she wrote along with the picture. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also posted a similar picture of herself with the birthday girl and her daughter and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her. "Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading radiance all around."

The former Miss World and the radiant beauty is celebrating her 47th birthday with her family.