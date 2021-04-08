Indian Premier League is all set to begin tomorrow and the country is already excited. This year too the fun will be under limitations as India is facing a second surge of COVID-19 cases. So the matches this season will be shrouded under a host of protocols. But we know entertainment will never cease when it comes to IPL. We already saw a prelude of that on Ajinkya Rahane's Twitter account. He shared a boomerang of Ranveer Singh and him playing Cricket. Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to Ranveer Singh’s 83, Bollywood’s Mega Roster for 2021 Just Couldn’t Be Better

But it's Rahane's caption for the video which has all our attention. The Delhi Capitals cricketer wrote that he will definitely feature Ranveer as bowlers in his team of 11. Now, won't that be amazing? Ranveer anyway must have played quite a bit of cricket for 83 under the guidance of many stalwarts. Plus, we are Indians, we have all played cricket at least once in our life.

Have definitely featured this bowlers name to feature in my 11 😉 @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/ogJ4bWLXYt — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 8, 2021

Ranveer in turn has wished Rahane all the luck

Ranveer's 83 is expected to release on June 11 if everything goes well. But with Maharashtra cinemas on 50% cap, we wonder if that gets postponed as well.

