Akshay Kumar On Laxxmi Bomb Clashing With Salman Khan's Radhe: 'Not My Career’s First Clash and Won’t Be the Last'

Salman Khan in Radhe, Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The first trailer of Sooryavanshi has dropped and the internet has loved it. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a cop in the film. Next, Akshay will be see in Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. The movie will be releasing on Eid, clashing with Salman Khan's Radhe. There was a lot of back and forth regarding the two movies. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay addressed the chatter - the good and the bad - around the film. he said, "I’m aware but it’s not my career’s first clash and I’m also fully aware that it won’t be the last,"

The actor further explained, "With the volume of films releasing every year in our industry and the limited number of Fridays, clashes are bound to happen. The chatter is more when two big films clash as more is at stake, but it’s very natural."

Salman has also talked about the clash, earlier. "...there is scope for another two-three films to come on that day. Then, the audience decides which film to spend on. Agar picture achhi lagi, they will watch it. If they don’t, toh nahin dekhenge, festive date ho ya koi bhi date ho," he told Mumbai Mirror in December 2019.

In the past, Akshay had averted a big clash. After facing months of controversies and protests, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat finally landed a release date. Unfortunately, it was clashing with Akshay's Padman. After SLB's request, Akshay pushed back his movie to a different date. Recently, Akshay's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey moved its release date to accommodate Aamir Khan's upcoming Laal Singh Chadha.

This year as well, Akshay's film, would have clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah on Eid. But, director Rohit Shetty changed the release date of Sooryavanshi, but it was futile since days later, Inshallah was shelved, for reasons best known to the makers.