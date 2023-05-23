Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar has paid a visit to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. A video of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he is seen coming out of the temple after offering prayers and then greeting fans outside with folded hands. The actor too took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the temple and captioned it: Jai baba Bholenath. Selfiee Funny Memes and Jokes Poking Fun at Akshay Kumar's Latest Movie 'Disaster' at Box Office Go Viral on Twitter!.

In the viral clip, Akshay is accompanied with a lot of security. He is seen wearing an all black outfit for his visit to the temple. On the acting front, Akshay will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, which also stars Tiger Shroff', has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar Breaks Guinness World Record with 184 Selfies Taken in Three Minutes During Promo of His Film.

View Akshay Kumar Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

View Twitter Post:

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Baba Kedarnath temple today and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/0KLkYSF8Cz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2023

He also has OMG: Oh My God 2, Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and in the next installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

