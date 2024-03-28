One of Bollywood's most versatile actors, Akshaye Khanna, celebrates his 49th birthday today on March 28. Over his impressive 25-year career, Akshaye Khanna has demonstrated remarkable versatility across an extensive range of film genres. From his debut in Himalay Putra in 1997, he has steadily climbed the ladder of success through his powerful performances. Born to Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna, Akshaye has gracefully carried forward his family's esteemed acting legacy. Despite not appearing in a multitude of films, he has left an enduring impact by exploring nearly every genre, showcasing his prowess in the craft. Love You Hamesha: Akshaye Khanna, Sonali Bendre and Riya Sen's Unreleased Film Finally Arrives on Youtube After 20 Years - Here's How You Can Watch Online!.

On the actor's special day, it is important that we glance back at some of his most iconic movies that are a must-watch for any cinema lover. Here's taking a look at the versatile actor's top 5 movies.

Drishyam 2

One of the most recent movies of the actor, Akshaye Khanna, essays the role of IPS officer Traun Ahlawat, who stops at nothing to uncover the truth behind Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. In Drishyam 2, Akshaye Khanna effortlessly brings this gritty character to life, showcasing his talent with ease.

Dil Chahta Hai

Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Siddharth, aka Sid, in Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai became one of the most loved characters. In Farhan Akhtar's debut directorial, Dil Chahta Hai, Akshaye Khanna plays the role of a wise man who isn't very open about his feelings and unexpectedly falls in love with an older woman. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan and follows the journey of three friends who embark on a road trip to Goa and explore relationships, and learn important life lessons along the way.

Humraaz

This movie is a perfect example of how well Akshaye controls any role. The actor plays a negative role in the film as Karan, the head of a cruise dance performance group. Along with his girlfriend, played by Ameesha Patel, he schemes to get his hands on the wealth of the cruise owner, Raj, portrayed by Bobby Deol. The movie is packed with thrilling twists that keep you on the edge of your seat, making it a must-watch.

Hungama

Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Videocon Jeetu in this Priyadarshan-helmed comedy movie will always remain iconic. Hungama also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movies tell the stories of a group of people whose misconception about each other leads to very chaotic outcomes, resulting in a typical Priyadarshan comedy film's ending where everything is in a mess. The film, which is a remake of Priyadarshan's 1984 Malayalam movie Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, is also a big part of the online meme community.

Race

How could we even miss Race on the list? The action thriller stars Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Anil Kapoor. Akshaye plays the lead antagonist in the film, who plots to kill his own half-brother for his wealth in the film. The first part of Race will always remain iconic because of the songs, the plot, and the overall thrill of the movie. Dil Chahta Hai Turns 23: Farhan Akhtar Revisits ‘Magical’ Chapora Fort Where Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna Gave Goa Its Iconic Must-See Spot (View Pic).

These are our top picks of his must-watch films. Here's wishing Akshaye Khanna a very happy birthday and hoping he continues to thrill us with stellar performances in the years ahead.

