Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday today, March 15. Making her acting debut in 2012 with Student of the Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt has come a long way as an actress, giving some phenomenal performances. The versatile actress has mesmerised audiences with her acting in the movies Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra, to name a few. Be it any genre, Alia knows how to captivate the audience with her performance. Alia Bhatt Rocks Casual Look In Sleeveless Pink Top and Baggy Denim For Her Latest Outing (Watch Video).

The talented actress who is celebrating her special day today has several exciting projects in her pipeline. Here's looking at some of the upcoming ventures of the talented actress.

Jigra

Director Vasant Bala's film Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. The movie is produced by Karan Johar and Alia's production company Eternal Sunshine Production. Recently, the actress took to her social media to announce that the film shooting has been wrapped. Jigra is set to release on September 27, 2024.

Love & War

Alia Bhatt is all set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the second time after their film Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The official announcement for this multi-starrer was made in January. Love & War will be released in the theatres in Christmas 2025.

Jee Le Zaraa

In 2021, Farhan Akhtar announced his female-oriented road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. However, with no updates from the maker's end, it was reported that the film was shelved, but there were no official clarifications. Jee Le Zaraa has garnered much anticipation since its announcement, and fans await official updates regarding the film.

Brahmastra Part Two: Dev

Alia Bhatt will reprise her role as Isha in the second instalment of Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The makers announced in April 2023 that Ayan Mukerji's film would be coming up with the second and third instalments. The second part, titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, will be released in the theatres in 2026. Arun Govil Heaps Praise on ‘Sanskaari Baccha’ Ranbir Kapoor as He Is Set To Play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

As Alia Bhatt gears up for her upcoming projects, it is evident that the actress is getting better with each film and winning over the hearts of millions. Here's wishing this talented actress a fantastic birthday and hoping she keeps on thrilling us with her performances.

