Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Arun Govil, best known for portraying Lord Rama in the Ramayan TV series, called Ranbir a 'good and award-winning actor'. Furthermore, he praised him for his moral values and said, 'bahut sanskaari bacche hain woh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai (He is a very cultured child. They have morals, values, and culture inside them)'. Arun added that he is positive that Ranbir will do his best to portray Lord Ram. Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to Undergo Voice and Diction Training for Nitesh Tiwari's Next – Reports.

Arun Govil Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram in Ramayana:

