Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Arrive To Celebrate at Aarti Shetty's Holi 2020 Bash (View Pics)

Ranbir, Alia, Katrina at a Holi Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood stars cannot get enough of Holi parties it seems. Holi 2020 too is filled with celebrations by various actors. The day was celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and the pictures are the proof. The latest party was at producer Aarti Shetty's residence. A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted arriving at the venue, all decked up in white. Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Happy Moments To Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Mush, All Inside Videos From Isha Ambani's Bash.

Lovebirds Alia and RK arrived together in a car. Ranbir looked dapper in a white shirt and a cap. Alia was dolled up in an a white salwar kameez. She had zero make up and sported pretty chandbali earrings.

Interestingly, Alia's friend and Ranbir's ex, Katrina too was at the same party. She was seen wearing a white ethnic wear with a colourful dupatta. The actress was all smiles as she was clicked by the paparazzi. Check out the snaps below.

RK Arrives With Alia

Ranbir and Alia Get Chatty

Katrina Kaif Is All Smiles

Alia Bhatt Looks Pretty

On a related note, Katrina recently grabbed headlines because of her PDA with Vicky Kaushal. The rumoured couple was seen dancing at the pre-Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani. Vicky fixing Kat's hair at this bash was captured in a video which went viral like a wild fire. The duo has been denying the speculations but the pictures, videos and the 'sources' always end up telling a different tale. Now, we hope to see some romantic pictures from this Holi bash as well, at least of Alia and Ranbir. Stay tuned for more updates.