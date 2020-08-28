Alia Bhatt and her fans are eager and excited for the release of her next film, Sadak 2. The social drama will drop on Dinsey+ Hotstar today, after skipping theatrical release due to the pandemic. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Hours before the release of the film, the makers have dropped a reprised version of the film's song, "Tum Se Hi", crooned by none other than Alia Bhatt herself. A treat for the fans. Ankit Tiwari's beautiful composition goes well with Alia's little husky voice. Shukriya Song From Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt Get Emotional In This Slow-Paced Number (Watch Video).

In the past, Alia has sung "Main Tenu Samjhavaan" fro Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. She also lent her voice to "Ik Kudi", where she teamed up with Diljit Dosanjh, for Udta Punjab. So, clearly there is a market for songs by Alia. Well, apart from the one stage performance of "Kar Gayi Chull",, the actress' singing calibre has always hit the right notes. Sadak 2 Song Dil Ki Purani Sadak: On KK's Birthday, Here's His Latest Song Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Pooja Bhatt's Sombre Romance.

Watch Alia's Tum Se Hi From Sadak 2 Here:

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the hit 1991 film featuring Sanjay with Pooja Bhatt. The latter has been billed on the promotional material for the new film, but no new footage of her has appeared so far. Maybe, she is a surprise package of the movie. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director's chair after 1999's Kartoos. Let us see if he has reinvented himself with the changing trends of cinema, or if he is able to maintain the old world charm with the new movie.

