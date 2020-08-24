A new song from the upcoming film, Sadak 2, has released. Interestingly, the song crooned by KK has released on his birthday. It is a treat for his fans. Titled, "Dil Ki Purani Sadak", it is a sombre romantic number featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Well, the latter appears only through old footage from the original Sadak, which this film is a sequel of. Pooja has been billed on the promos, so, you never know, you might get brand new footage of her character in the upcoming movie. Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt - a first for her with her dad Mahesh Bhatt's production - and Aditya Roy Kapur - who shot to same with Bhatt's Aashiqui 2Sadak 2 Song Ishq Kamaal: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Romantic Track With Javed Ali's Voice Impresses (Watch Video).

"Dil Ki Purani Sadak" will be a favourite for all those currently healing a heartbreak, diving deep into the fond memories of the one that got away. Samidh Mukherjee and Urvi have composed the song and have done a fine job. Of course, KK's voice gives the song an energetic pathos. He is as charismatic as ever.

Lyrics by Vijay Vijawatt are impressive and will remind you of a lot of old songs. "Pighlata yeh suraj, kahe dhalte dhalte," gives off a "Sooraj Hua Madham" vibe. Also, "Naseebon se milti hain nazdeekiyan ye, Tu jaate lamhon ko gale se laga le", draws lovely memories of "Lag Ja Gale" from Woh Kaun ThiSadak 2 Song Tum Se Hi: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Unspoken Chemistry Gets Beautifully Captured in this Ankit Tiwari Melody (Watch Video).

Check Out Sadak 2's Song Dil Ki Purani Sadak Here:

Sadak 2 is centred on fake Godmen. It seems like Pooja's character had passed away after the events of the first film, but she might be the surprise addition. The movie skipped a theatrical release due to the pandemic and is dropping on Hotstar.

