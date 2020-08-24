A new song from the upcoming film, Sadak 2, has released. Interestingly, the song crooned by KK has released on his birthday. It is a treat for his fans. Titled, "Dil Ki Purani Sadak", it is a sombre romantic number featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Well, the latter appears only through old footage from the original Sadak, which this film is a sequel of. Pooja has been billed on the promos, so, you never know, you might get brand new footage of her character in the upcoming movie. Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt - a first for her with her dad Mahesh Bhatt's production - and Aditya Roy Kapur - who shot to same with Bhatt's Aashiqui 2. Sadak 2 Song Ishq Kamaal: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Romantic Track With Javed Ali's Voice Impresses (Watch Video).

"Dil Ki Purani Sadak" will be a favourite for all those currently healing a heartbreak, diving deep into the fond memories of the one that got away. Samidh Mukherjee and Urvi have composed the song and have done a fine job. Of course, KK's voice gives the song an energetic pathos. He is as charismatic as ever.

Lyrics by Vijay Vijawatt are impressive and will remind you of a lot of old songs. "Pighlata yeh suraj, kahe dhalte dhalte," gives off a "Sooraj Hua Madham" vibe. Also, "Naseebon se milti hain nazdeekiyan ye, Tu jaate lamhon ko gale se laga le", draws lovely memories of "Lag Ja Gale" from Woh Kaun Thi. Sadak 2 Song Tum Se Hi: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Unspoken Chemistry Gets Beautifully Captured in this Ankit Tiwari Melody (Watch Video).

Check Out Sadak 2's Song Dil Ki Purani Sadak Here:

Sadak 2 is centred on fake Godmen. It seems like Pooja's character had passed away after the events of the first film, but she might be the surprise addition. The movie skipped a theatrical release due to the pandemic and is dropping on Hotstar.

