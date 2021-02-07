Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is vacationing with her girlfriends at some beachy locale. Yes, you read that right! The babe's Sunday morning was far better than ours, as she was seen soaking in the sun as well as enjoying the blue sea. The Brahmastra diva took to her Instagram and shared some sexy pictures of herself wearing a bikini and we are sure you'll feel 'j'. Chilling at the beach destination, Alia is a sight to behold as she poses for the camera. Mouni Roy Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Sizzling Bikini Pics As She Takes Us Into Her ‘Sweet Life’.

After the COVID-19 scare last year, celebs were locked inside their abodes and hardly got to party and fly abroad for some fun time. But now, as the situation has calmed down, Alia is making the best use of it and her latest photos are proof. Talking about the outfit, she can be seen donning a multicoloured printed swimwear. Her hair wet, sunglasses and enjoying the sand, she indeed looks wow. Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: She's a Brilliant Actress But Her Fashion Statements Are Equally Impressive (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt's Bikini Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday next month on March 15 and we guess this is her pre-birthday vacation time. All in all, we loved how the actress has set the internet on fire on a lazy Sunday. You go, girl.

Workwise, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2 which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film had premiered on Disney+Hotstar in August 2020. Ahead she has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).