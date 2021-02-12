All are waiting to waiting know when will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot. Fans of this adorable couple of B-town are waiting to see Alia in bridal avatar. Well, not sure when it is going to happen in real, but in reel, netizens have got to catch a glimpse of this beauty dressed as a bride. A picture of Alia dressed as a bride and flaunting mehendi has gone viral on the internet. Since then fans have been going gaga over her bridal look. Alia Bhatt, Sister Shaheen Bhatt, BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor And Anushka Ranjan Are Giving Major Vacation Goals From Their Maldivian Trip! (View Pics).

The particular picture was posted by popular celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda that has now been deleted from her Instagram page. It did not take much time for the picture to go viral on fan pages. This photo was clicked while the actress was filming for an ad shoot. Not just the pastel pink coloured lehenga she adorned looked beautiful, but the jewels she accessorised with it and her hairdo looked stunning as well. However, fans were more keen to know when would be Alia getting dressed as a bride in real! Alia Bhatt's High-Waisted Denim Trousers Scream 'Summers Are Around The Corner!'

Alia Bhatt In Bridal Avatar

Some of the comments posted by fans read, ‘She will be the prettiest bride ever note that’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘She Looks So Pretty As A Bride!’, and so on. One of the fans commented with the lyrics of the popular track ‘Mehndi laga rakhna, Doli saja ke rakhna, Lene tujhe o gori, Aayenge tere sajna’. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt’s bridal look?

