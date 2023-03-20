As popular singer, Alka Yagnik is celebrating her birthday on March 20, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla wished her on this special day and gave her credit for making many of her tracks famous. Juhi shared a throwback picture with Alka and also a solo photograph of her. She wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday Alkaji..A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice, that made my songs famous...truly indebted.." Alka Yagnik Turns 57: From ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ – 5 Hit Songs by the ‘Queen of Playback Singing’ (Watch Videos).

Alka has also responded: "Thank you for giving my voice your gorgeous face! Love you." Alka has sung a number of songs which were picturised on Juhi like ''Ae Mere Humsafar'' from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, ''Mujhse Mohabbat Ka Izhar Karta'' from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, ''Jadu Teri Nazar'' from Darr, ''Aur Kya'' from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, among others.

Born on March 20, 1966, Alka started her career with singing bhajans for Akashvani and later became successful with the popular dance track ''EK Do Tee'' from 1988 movie Tezaab and ''Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'' along with Ila Arun from 1993 film Khal Nayak and was among the topmost singers of the 90s era singing almost 9,000 songs in 300 films. Alka Yagnik Declared Most Streamed Artist on YouTube in 2022, Beats BTS and Other Prominent Singers!.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Her romantic duets with Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam are still loved. After Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, she is the third topmost female singer who has sung the maximum number of female solos in movies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).