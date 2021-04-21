Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently recreated international artiste Dua Lipa's hit track "Levitating" along with Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar. Amaal thinks most of his songs over the past seven years or so -- as well as those of his brother Armaan Malik - are "global hits". Parinda From Saina: Parineeti Chopra Preps Vigourously on Amaal Mallik's Tune and It Is All the Motivation You Need This Weekend.

"I think I can speak for myself and Armaan (Malik). Most of our music in the last six or seven years, our songs together and some of my songs from Arijit (Singh) were global hits. I get a lot of love from around the world. I have got fan clubs in Mexico and Turkey and I feel very blessed," he declares.

Is Indian music getting the kind of global acclaim it deserves? "I think all of us are doing it not to make a dent outside. We just do it with all our heart and it is reaching music lovers outside of India," he says.

