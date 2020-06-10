Ameesha Patel Celebrates Her Birthday by Distributing Masks, Sanitary Napkins and Food Items to the Needy

Ameesha Patel With NGO Members (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Ameesha Patel turned a year older on Tuesday, and she chose to celebrate her birthday doing social service. Ameesha distributed masks, sanitary napkins and food items to poor women in slums. She also posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen meeting members of an NGO. "Best way to celebrate my bday today.. In my own little way. Ameesha Patel Birthday Special: Bold and Daring, Here Are Some Fashionably Hot Pics of the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Babe!

Helping the poor women in slums with sanitary napkins and also distributing masks and biscuits to slum dwellers. Helping India to stay safe," Ameesha wrote. Starting her career in the year 2000 with the blockbuster "Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai" opposite Hrithik Roshan. When Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai Title Track Got An Amul Revamp (Watch Video)

Check Out Ameesha Patel Instagram Post

Ameesha featured in films such as "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", "Humraaz", "Mangal Pandey: The Rising" and "Race 2" among others. After a long break, she will be seen in the upcoming film "Tauba Tera Jalwa".